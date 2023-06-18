A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Primary Market Action | 4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street next week

The primary market will remain active next week, as we will have four IPOs hitting Dalal Street with one on the main board and three in the SME segment. Gujarat-based healthcare services provider Aatmaj Healthcare will be the first initial public offering opening next week on June 19. It is a fixed-price issue. Read more here.

Indonesia Open: India's Satwik and Chirag triumph, create history

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday won a historic men's doubles title at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta, becoming the first doubles pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event. Read more here.

Investors unearth financial irregularities at Healthtech startup Mojocare

Major investors of Mojocare, a healthtech startup, have found financial irregularities at the company, they said in a joint statement, in what looked like yet another instance of a corporate governance lapse at an Indian startup. The irregularities at the Bengaluru-based company were unearthed in less than a year after it raised $20.6 million in its Series A round from B Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Alteria Capital and others. Read more here.

Airbus set for splashy Paris debut with 500-jet IndiGo order

The proposed order, which would double the airline’s existing backlog, is for A320neo family aircraft, according to people familiar with the negotiations. IndiGo and Airbus are moving to announce the accord as early as Monday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. Read more here.

RBL Bank aims to expand NIMs; credit cards, MFIs to outpace overall loan book growth

RBL Bank is targeting to expand its net interest margin (NIM) to over 5.2 percent by the end of FY24 by upping the share of higher-yielding assets in its loan book, a top official has said. The private sector lender will continue to maintain the share of unsecured loans like credit cards and microfinance by growing them at over the 20 percent overall loan book increase targeted for every year till FY26, R Subramaniakumar told PTI. Read more here.

Physics Wallah enters into strategic partnership with Xylem, plans Rs 500 crore investment

The partnership is aimed to strengthen the presence of Physics Wallah (PW) in the southern market. "This partnership with Xylem Learning fills me with immense excitement and pride. It not only aligns with our shared vision of providing quality education to all but also propels us closer to our strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India,” PW Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said in a statement. Read more here.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's three districts after heavy rainfall

Rajasthan’s three districts — Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer — are reeling under a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall caused by cyclonic storm Biparjoy, an official said on Sunday. No loss of human life and livestock has been reported so far, he said. Officials said the Amry and the National Disaster Response Force have been requested to remain on standby in case of any eventuality. Read more here.