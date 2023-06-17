Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Irdai directs insurers to fast-track claim settlement process due to Biparjoy

In a circular to CEOs of all general insurance companies, and standalone health insurance companies, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said it needs to be ensured that all claims are surveyed immediately and claim payments/on-account payments are disbursed at the earliest and in any case not exceeding the stipulated timeline. Read more here.

More than 70 smallcaps gain 10-28% as market ends week at record closing high

On the back of upbeat global, and domestic data and strong FIIs investments, Indian markets finished the week at a fresh record closing high, ignoring likely US rate hike worries, slowing growth in China, and India's rising trade deficit. Read more here.

How did IndiGo grab the market created by the grounding of Go First?

The grounding of Wadia-group-backed Go First has now become another opportunity that the country's largest airline, IndiGo, used well, as it managed to record its highest-ever domestic market share of 61.4 percent in May. Read more here.

ONGC chief expects Russian oil to make up 30% of India's imports: Interfax

Russia may account for almost a third of India's oil imports by the end of the current financial year, Arun Kumar Singh, the head of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, was cited as saying on Saturday by Russian news agency Interfax. Read more here.

Box Office | Adipurush takes an excellent opening, all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club on the first weekend itself

Both father and daughter, Saif Ali Khan's and Sara Ali Khan's films, Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, respectively, have done well at the box office. While the former, Prabhas' film, clocked Rs 35 crore BO earnings on Day 1, the latter has amassed over Rs 60 crore, and counting, till now at the box office. Read more here.

Gold fluctuates amid Fed's hawkish stance; check latest prices

In their initial remarks following this week's meeting, US central bank officials adopted a hawkish stance as a Fed report stated that inflation in significant segments of the service sector "remains elevated and has not shown signs of easing.". Read more here.

Canada’s snap retreat from China bank shows divided world

The controversy over the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank began on Wednesday when Bob Pickard — its former global head of communications — said he was quitting his job because the lender was “dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable.”. Read more here.