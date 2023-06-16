Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Nifty, Sensex record closing high on fabulous Friday, investors richer by Rs 2 lakh crore

The markets closed at record high levels on June 16 as Nifty 50 gained 137.90 points to close at 18,826. The Sensex gained 466.95 points to end at 63,384.58. Market capitalisation of BSE listed companies increased by Rs 2.07 lakh crore to Rs 292.8 lakh crore compared to Rs 290.7 lakh crore on June 15. Nifty 50 is now only 63 points away from an all-time high level. The previous record-high close was on December 1, 2022, when Nifty ended at 18,812.50 and Sensex at 63,284.19. More here

Market at all-time high but doesn't feel like a bull run, says Nithin Kamath

The India equity benchmarks may have closed at a new high on June 16 after much waiting but Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said the trend does not still indicate a bull run, pointing to weak retail participation. The founder and CEO of India’s largest brokerage tweeted, “Markets are back at all-time highs, but it doesn't feel like a bull run because retail activity isn't picking up...” More here

GIFT Nifty, formerly SGX Nifty, may become tradeable 22 hours a day from July 3

The new avatar of SGX Nifty, GIFT Nifty, is likely to be available for trading 22 hours a day from July 3 when all dollar-denominated Nifty derivatives contracts will be entirely traded from NSE IFSC at GIFT City. The proposal being considered is to allow trading in GIFT Nifty — dollar-denominated Nifty futures contracts — from 4 am IST till 2 am IST the following morning, a person part of the discussions told Moneycontrol. More here

FinMin officials meet Moody's, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Finance ministry officials, led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, met credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service in New Delhi on June 16, pushing for a sovereign rating upgrade. Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook. More here

MC Selects

Exclusive | Warburg Pincus sells 6% stake in Kalyan Jewellers; Nomura, Franklin Templeton among buyers

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus' Highdell Investment sold a 6.2 percent stake in Kalyan Jewellers on June 16, which was picked up by five buyers, sources told Moneycontrol. Among the buyers, the big names were Nomura India Fund and Franklin Templeton, which picked stakes worth Rs 250 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively. Think Master Fund also picked a stake worth Rs 190 crore, the sources added. More here

After India’s goods exports, services exports now showing weakness: Nomura

The reduction in discretionary tech spending by companies in the US and other Western countries is starting to affect the services exports of India, according to Nomura. Growth of services exports has fallen to 0.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in May — which is a 28-month low — from 7.4 percent YoY growth in April and 26.7 percent YoY increase in FY23. More here

Mercedes is getting ChatGPT in its cars for more 'human-like' interaction

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft are teaming up to revolutionise the driving experience by integrating the AI language model ChatGPT into Mercedes-Benz cars in the United States. The collaboration aims to enhance voice-command capabilities in Mercedes vehicles, making interactions with the car's system more fluid, natural, and human-like. Currently, Mercedes vehicles allow drivers to use the phrase "Hey, Mercedes," followed by a short command to perform specific tasks such as adjusting the temperature, setting a navigation destination, or making a phone call. More here