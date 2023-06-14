Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Mankind, P&G and Alkem shine as healthcare stocks grab the biggest pie of MF investments in May

Mutual funds (MFs) net-bought stocks worth Rs 2,900 crore through their core equity schemes during May, with the healthcare sector grabbing the biggest pie, according to Emkay Alternative and Quantitative Research's Monthly Institutional Flow Tracker. Healthcare got the most inflows at Rs 1,900 crore, with a significant portion directed towards three stocks, the report revealed. Read more here.

Zoho to take on OpenAI, Google with new AI model, Sridhar Vembu overseeing project

"We have been working on artificial intelligence for a decade now. When customers needed ChatGPT integration, we gave them that by integration with 13 of our apps as we announced recently," Praval Singh, vice president of marketing and customer experience, Zoho said in Delhi on June 14. Read more here.

Mutual funds may not get holdings waiver post HDFC Bank - HDFC merger: Report

India's markets regulator is unlikely to give special exemption to mutual funds if they breach the norms for maximum permitted holdings in a security after the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Read more here.

Lithuania nails SpiceJet after inspection, fresh insolvency cases in English courts

Two aircraft-leasing companies have obtained summary judgment totalling over $15 million against SpiceJet in the high court in London in May 2023. Moneycontrol can also confirm that there are, at least, three more cases lodged in the commercial courts of London against SpiceJet which are currently in different stages. This also includes a claim filed by a Turkish company. Read more here.

Tata Consumer Products sees strong break out, analysts expect it above Rs 1,000

On the technical charts, the share has decisively broken out of a long downward-sloping resistance trendline adjoining the highs of September 7, 2021, and September 14, 2022. Also, there was a breakout of the horizontal resistance trendline adjoining multiple touchpoints. Read more here.

Google’s abuse of dominant position: CCI moves SC against NCLAT order

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the judgment of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in a case pertaining to Google's abuse of its dominant position and imposition of Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the US tech giant by the CCI. Read more here.

Cyclone Biparjoy: 50,000 shifted to temporary shelters in Gujarat; Heavy rains, strong winds lash Saurashtra-Kutch

With the cyclone barrelling towards the Gujarat coast, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Nine talukas in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar and Rajkot districts received more than 50 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning. Read more here.