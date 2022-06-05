Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

India has achieved the target of ethanol blending in petrol five months before the deadline: PM Modi

Making the announcement at a programme on the 'Save Soil Movement', which coincided with the World Environment Day, PM Modi said that this achievement bodes well for the environment, economy, and farmers.

Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors to watch out for

RBI and ECB meetings will be closely tracked even as investors hotly anticipate economic data pouring out of China, the US, and India.

Four of the top-10 firms add Rs 2.31 lakh crore in m-cap; Reliance lead gainer

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.

FPIs outflow continues for 8th straight month; pull out nearly Rs 40,000-cr from equities in May

Continuing its heavy selling spree for the eighth consecutive month, foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 40,000 crore from the Indian equity market in May on fears of an aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve that dented investor sentiments.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The BJP high command suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 5 over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate. The party has also suspended Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the day, it was reported that actor Katrina Kaif had tested positive for Covid-19 as well but has now recovered.