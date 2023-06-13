A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Domestic airfares unlikely to rise from current levels as demand tapers

The surge in domestic airfares in India has cooled down a bit in the last week and is unlikely to surge till the festival period kicks off in September, online travel agents (OTAs) and airlines told Moneycontrol. According to OTAs and airlines, going forward in June, July, and August, demand for domestic travel is likely to taper off as school summer vacations end and domestic airlines aggressively add aircraft to their fleet to cater to rising passenger traffic. Read more here.

Foreign investors flocked to Varun Beverages, Britannia in past three years

For Varun Beverages, the optimism largely comes from the company expanding its high-margin businesses. One example is Sting. The energy drink Sting has been positioned at a favourable price point, attracting the masses. Read more here.

China is uninvestable, but surprised that Sequoia left India: Chamath

The Silicon Valley investor expressed surprise over Sequoia Capital's move to separate its India unit from the US counterpart, citing India's rapid economic growth and suggested the move may be due to internal issues rather than conflicting portfolios. Read more here.

Three IPOs in three days, busy week for Dalal Street

The IPOs in SME segment seem to be unstoppable as three public issues to hit Dalal Street in three days this week, though there is no IPO flood in the main board segment. A total of seven IPOs hit the stock exchanges in the main board segment, while the SME segment saw 65 public issues in the calendar year so far. The fund-raising in main board is always bigger than SMEs. Read more here.

Analysis | May CPI numbers offer some relief to MPC, but don’t uncork the bubbly yet

On June 13, 2023, government data showed that India's headline retail inflation rate dropped to 4.25 percent in May from 4.70 percent in April, the lowest in 25 months. That's certainly good news for the central bank which has been fighting a hard battle to check the price rise that is snatching away the fruits of economic recovery from India's poor households. Read more here.

India, US realising equitable bilateral partnership a win-win for both: USISPF chief

India and the US are realising that an equitable bilateral partnership is a win-win for both countries and their people, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said. He also underlined that India is providing de-risking for US companies from China to manufacture in the country and is a growing market for American goods. Read more here.

New Delhi city to impound bike taxis if Uber, Ola do not comply with ba

India’s top court on Monday backed the city government’s ban on bike taxis in a setback for U.S. ride-hailing company Uber which had legally challenged authorities to continue offering the services. Read more here.