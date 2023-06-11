Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3 percent in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risks

Moody's on Sunday said the Indian economy is expected to clock a 6-6.3 percent growth in June quarter, and flagged risks of fiscal slippage arising from weaker-than-expected government revenues in the current fiscal. Moody's growth estimate is lower than the 8 percent projection for the first quarter made by the Reserve Bank last week. Read more here.

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most-valued firms fall by Rs 83,637.96 crore; TCS biggest laggard

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 percent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 percent. Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 78.52 points or 0.12 percent, while the Nifty gained 29.3 points or 0.15 percent. Read more here.

IndiGo Airlines Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather: Report

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad strayed into Pakistan near Lahore due to bad weather and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace without any mishap, according to a media report on Sunday. According to flight radar, the Indian plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore at about 7:30 pm on Saturday and returned to India at 8:01 pm, the Dawn newspaper reported. Read more here.

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,457 complaints in May

A total of 2,457 complaints against companies and market intermediaries have been disposed of through Sebi's SCORES platform in May. At the beginning of May, as many as 2,984 complaints were pending, and 2,626 fresh complaints were received, according to the data released by markets regulator Sebi on Saturday. Read more here.

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Gujarat's Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Sunday morning and is likely to make landfall between the Kutch district of Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan on June 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The meteorological office has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Read more here.

Boland sparks India collapse as Australia wins WTC final

Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Sunday. India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3. But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day. Read more here.

Does the diabetes pill metformin reduce long-Covid symptoms? Experts differ

Experts say that a study published in Lancet on the use of diabetes drug metformin to reduce the incidence of long Covid may not be applicable for the Indian population. The US-based study published in the Lancet Journal of Infectious Diseases found that a two-week course of metformin reduced the risk of long Covid. Read more here.