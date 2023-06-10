A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

ChatGPT can help Indian IT companies take more projects and increase employment: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

If these sources of AI increase productivity of workers, and a company can do with assigning less number of people to a project, it also means they can take on far more projects than earlier. It can be a win-win proposition provided we are able to upskill our people to take advantage of these new tools, interventions and innovations. Read more here.

Govt will regulate AI, other tech from potential harm to users: MoS IT

On Friday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, announced that the government will enforce regulations on technologies like artificial intelligence, taking into account the potential harm they can cause to users. Read more here.

Meta's internal survey shows only 26% of employees confident in Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

An internal survey conducted by Meta, the parent entity of Facebook and Instagram, found only around one-fourth of the employees are confident in the leadership of the company's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, a report said on June 10. Read more here.

Finance ministry on same page with RBI for FY24 growth forecast: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday said that the government is on the same page with the Reserve Bank of India on the GDP growth forecast for the current financial year which is 6.5 per cent. Read more here.

India leads global digital payments with record-breaking transactions: MyGovIndia data

India has emerged as the frontrunner in digital payments, surpassing four other countries, with a staggering 89.5 million digital transactions recorded in 2022, according to data sourced from MyGovIndia. The figures reveal that India contributed to a significant 46 percent of worldwide real-time payments, highlighting its dominance in the digital payment space. Read more here.

Why have China-focussed mutual funds hit a bump, again?

China-focussed mutual fund schemes in India have fallen again. Axis Greater China Equity Fund of Fund is down 6.23 percent since the start of the year, Edelweiss Greater China Equity has fallen 4.94 percent, and Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES is down 2.21 percent. Read more here.

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box-office clash likely to leave an unprecedented pop-culture impact

One is a fantasy movie based on the world’s best-selling fashion doll; the other is about the man who made the world’s first atomic bomb. They are releasing on the same day and have kickstarted a discourse on outdated views on gender and the perception of art. Barbie vs Oppenheimer is a battle between plastic fantasy and brutal reality. Read more here.