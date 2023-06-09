Top articles this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SBI to raise Rs 50,000 crore in FY24

State Bank of India on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt instruments from Indian as well as overseas markets in the current fiscal. The decision in this regard was taken by the central board of the bank.

Concor strategic sale at ‘status quo’ as railways raises concerns: Official

The disinvestment of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is not moving ahead and is at status quo because of concerns raised by its parent organisation, a senior government official said.

IndiGo to start codeshare flights to four US cities via Istanbul from June 15

No-frills carrier IndiGo on June 9 said it will launch codeshare flights to four cities in the United States via Istanbul from June 15 onwards. The flights, which will be operated in partnership with Turkish Airlines, will connect the cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington.

Ray Dalio: Looming US debt crisis is in a late-stage big cycle

The renowned investor's words reflect the growing unease among financial experts regarding the escalating debt burden in the United States, which now stands at a record of more than $31 trillion.

Govt plans fewer GDP estimates to avoid confusing markets

The Union government is weighing a proposal to cut official annual gross domestic product estimates to four releases from six to avoid multiple revisions that market watchers in the past have described as confusing, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes after numerous controversies over India's data with market watchers often describing the numbers as inadequate or even confusing due to sharp and unexpected revisions.

Why fintechs are cheering RBI’s guideline allowing 5% default loss cover

Earlier, banks and NBFCs could not enter into default loan guarantee arrangements with unregulated lending service providers. Now they can, with judicious and reasonable risk sharing between the two.

Salaried tax-payer? Know how to choose between forms ITR-1 and ITR-2

Income tax return-filing forms ITR-1 and ITR-2 are the key documents relevant for salaried individuals. Ensure that you select the right form and make all disclosures while filing the return for assessment year 2023-24 (financial year 2022-23).