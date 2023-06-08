Most interesting articles of the hour

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI leaves repo unchanged: Banks remain on wait-and-watch mode on rates

Banks are unlikely to change interest rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent on June 8, bankers said. “Rates will largely remain unchanged for banks as the RBI did not change the repo rate," a top Kotak Mahindra Bank official said. More here

MC Exclusive: Go First's sole intent is to hijack insolvency process, Delhivery alleges in plea

The plea, which Moneycontrol has reviewed, notes that Go First received Rs 57 lakh on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency, despite being aware that it may not be able to render the services even in the future as Go First does not have an operable fleet in its own admission. More here

Bharat Biotech recalls batch of typhoid vaccine after CDSCO red flag

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on June 8 said the company has recalled a batch of its typhoid vaccine after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Directorate General of Health Services flagged it as ‘Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ). More here

Jimmy, priced at Rs 12.74 lakh, to fetch bigger slice of market pie for Maruti

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd revealed the pricing details of its new offering, Jimny. The SUV, which is available in two trims - Zeta and Alpha, has been priced in the Rs 12,74,000-Rs 15,05,000 range, ex-showroom Delhi price. More here

Ten hot stocks for double-digit return after MPC pause

The market seems to have reacted to the MPC move as the benchmark indices rallied sharply in the previous session to hit the highest level of the current calendar year. Today, the Nifty and Sensex turned volatile. More here

e-RUPI vouchers get a boost from RBI monetary policy

The expansion of e-RUPI vouchers, with the inclusion of non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers and individual issuance, signifies a major stride towards promoting financial inclusivity and accessibility. More here

Long Covid affects quality of life worse than stage IV lung cancer: Study

A bulk of the long Covid patients remained "extremely unwell", and experienced fatigue, which is similar to, or even worse than, persons reeling under severe kidney impairment or cancer-related anaemia, stated the study conducted in the United Kingdom. More here