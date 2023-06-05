Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju's board sanctions Aakash IPO; launch by mid-2024

The board of Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Aakash Educational Services, its tutoring services division, postponing the previously planned 2023 IPO and aiming to take it public by mid-next year. Read more here.

Wipro buyback record date on June 16: What should investors do?

IT major Wipro has announced June 16 as the record date for the buyback of its shares worth Rs 12,000 crore. This will be Wipro’s fifth buyback in history. The buyback has been approved for a minimum price of Rs 445 a share, which is roughly 10 percent higher than its current price of Rs 405. The size of the buyback offer is 4.91 percent of the total equity shares, which is good enough to get a decent acceptance ratio in the retail category. Read more here.

Brightcom clarifies to stock exchanges on Moneycontrol article, takes remedial measures

Two days after Moneycontrol’s detailed report on accounting irregularities at Brightcom Group, the adtech company has come out with a clarification to the stock exchanges. The company is taking remedial measures to improve its financial disclosures, as per the exchange filing. Read more here.

RBI committee proposes new rules to improve customer service standards

An expert panel appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the chairmanship of former deputy governor B.P. Kanungo has proposed a list of recommendations to improve customer service standards in regulated entities. The proposals include reviewing charges levied by entities and extending deposit insurance cover to bank PPIs (prepaid instruments) and later to non-bank PPIs. Read more here.

Why local lithium-ion cell manufacture is key to rapid growth of EVs

Tata Motors, the current market leader in private electric four-wheelers, just signed a deal worth Rs 13,000 crore to build a lithium-ion cell factory in Gujarat, bringing into sharp relief, once again, the need for India to develop these batteries. Read more here.

Nuvama Institutional Equities sees limited earnings risk for pharma sector

Analysing the trends emerging from the fourth quarter results of pharma companies, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities sees limited earnings risk for drug makers in the quarters to come. The optimism for Nuvama is fueled by signs of steady growth in the Indian market, normalisation in US price erosion, and reducing input costs, trends that were seen across the industry in Q4. Read more here.

HDFC Bank officer abuses employees in online meeting, suspended after video is viral

In a statement made available to Moneycontrol, HDFC Bank said, "This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis to a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended, and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank". Read more here.