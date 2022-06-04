Here are the top stories this evening: COVID-19 Vaccine | Corbevax gets DCGI nod as heterologous booster dose
Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, became the first vaccine to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a booster dose for the 18-plus age group.
Wearing mask is not mandatory but advised, says Maha health minister
Amid confusion over the Maharashtra government's latest communication on the use of masks, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the state. Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the state for the last few days.
Market rallies for third week as more than 100 smallcaps pump out double digit returns
The market extended gains for the third week ended June 3 after the corporate earnings season, supported by positive global cues and favourable updates on monsoon progress. Technology, capital goods, energy, metal, oil & gas, and realty stocks helped the volatile market post around one-and-a-half-percent gains.
Controversial Layer'r Shot body spray advertisement taken down on I&B Ministry orders
SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Eruditus has become the latest edtech company to lay off employees as it looks to improve profitability. The company has let go off about 80 employees from its marketing and talent acquisition teams over the last one month, co-founder and chief executive officer Ashwin Damera told Moneycontrol.
A judgment ordering liquidation of Siva Industries & Holdings has been tossed out by the Supreme Court with the observation that the bankruptcy appeals tribunal should have respected the creditors’ decision to settle with promoters as part of the debt resolution process.
