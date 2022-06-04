Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

COVID-19 Vaccine | Corbevax gets DCGI nod as heterologous booster dose

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E Ltd's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, became the first vaccine to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a booster dose for the 18-plus age group.

Read here to know more

Wearing mask is not mandatory but advised, says Maha health minister

Amid confusion over the Maharashtra government's latest communication on the use of masks, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said it was only an appeal and masks have not been made mandatory in the state. Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the state for the last few days.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Read here to know more

Market rallies for third week as more than 100 smallcaps pump out double digit returns

The market extended gains for the third week ended June 3 after the corporate earnings season, supported by positive global cues and favourable updates on monsoon progress. Technology, capital goods, energy, metal, oil & gas, and realty stocks helped the volatile market post around one-and-a-half-percent gains.

Read here to know more

Controversial Layer'r Shot body spray advertisement taken down on I&B Ministry orders



The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on June 4 wrote to Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms to remove video advertisements of a deodorant brand called Shot for their alleged obscene content.



Read here to know more



SoftBank-backed Eruditus lays off employees to focus on profitability



SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Eruditus has become the latest edtech company to lay off employees as it looks to improve profitability. The company has let go off about 80 employees from its marketing and talent acquisition teams over the last one month, co-founder and chief executive officer Ashwin Damera told Moneycontrol. Read here to know more

Siva Industries saved from collapse as top court tosses liquidation order, rebukes tribunal for overlooking creditors wisdom

A judgment ordering liquidation of Siva Industries & Holdings has been tossed out by the Supreme Court with the observation that the bankruptcy appeals tribunal should have respected the creditors’ decision to settle with promoters as part of the debt resolution process.

Read here to know more