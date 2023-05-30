A round-up of the big stories

Fiscal deficit target at risk, Nomura warns despite RBI's Rs 87,416 crore dividend to govt

Concerns have been raised by Nomura Research regarding the achievement of the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP for the fiscal year 2023-24. Nomura identifies several factors that contribute to this risk, including the potential shortfall in nominal GDP growth, lower tax buoyancy, a constrained budget for revenue expenditure, and ambitious goals for capital expenditure. More here

RBI dividend to govt could have been Rs 1.2 lakh crore if not for risk buffer change

On May 19, the RBI's central board of directors approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as dividend to the government. While this was nearly double the Rs 48,000 crore estimated by the government in the 2023-24 Budget as dividend from the central bank and state-owned lenders, the RBI's board decision to raise the Contingency Risk Buffer to 6.0 percent from 5.5 percent deprived the government of another Rs 31,000 crore or so. More here

Abrdn likely to sell 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deal tomorrow

Abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life, is likely to sell 1.6 percent equity stake or 3.57 crore shares in HDFC Life Insurance company via block deal tomorrow, sources told CNBC Awaaz on May 30. The shares of the private insurer will be offered at Rs 563-585 per share, the sources added. To be sure, the offer range is in line with the current market price (CMP) of HDFC Life stock as on May 30 when it closed 1.10 percent higher at Rs 585.45 apiece on BSE. More here

HUL annual report: No salary jump for Sanjiv Mehta, 19 brands in Rs 1,000 crore club and more

Between price hikes to boost earnings, tepid sales volumes, a sluggish rural recovery and the naming of a new boss, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) had a truly eventful FY 2023. And there was more in a year the economy returned to normal after being hit by COVID-19. More here

Mc Selects

BlackRock cuts Byju's fair value by 62% for the second time since October 2022

BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company (AMC), has reduced the fair value of Byju's, the world's most-valued edtech startup, by 62 percent. This is the second time BlackRock has reduced the fair value of Byju's since October 2022. BlackRock, which holds less than 1 percent, has pegged the value of its 2,279 shares in the company at $4,043,471, effectively estimating Byju's fair value at $8.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. More here

Go First Case: IRP argues Delhi HC can't decide on aircraft lessors' plea

The Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for Go First argued on May 30 that the airline's cash-strapped situation led its lessors to approach the Delhi High Court instead of availing the remedy to approach the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order. Harish Salve, representing the IRP as King's Counsel, contended that the aircraft lessors initiated "parallel proceedings" despite a clear directive from the NCLAT to approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) regarding the status of aircraft leases terminated before the moratorium. More here

The right way to get the first credit card and build a credit history

Typically, people start their careers immediately after graduating. And in most cases, they decide to go in for a credit card. It’s good to apply for a credit card at the beginning of your professional career, as it allows you to start your credit journey early and build a strong credit score over a period. But credit bureaus do not have a credit history or a credit score to evaluate the profiles of people starting jobs, which poses a unique problem, leading to some banks not providing a credit card. More here