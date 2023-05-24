A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Uber India to introduce 'Uber Green' in June, to go all-electric by 2040

n its quest to go all-electric in its fleet by 2040, Uber India will be rolling out ‘Uber Green’, wherein its customers can opt for an electric car while booking their trips. The new EV-specific offering, which will be kicked off in June 2023, will initially be available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru followed by four other cities. The company will be deploying 25,000 four-wheeler vehicles and 10,000 two-wheeler vehicles for this initiative. More here

To OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s AI regulation advice, India says it has own ideas

Days after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI’s chief executive officer suggested an international authority to regulate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development, a top Indian minister indicated that the government might have a different view on the matter. Altman is scheduled to visit India in June and may end up meeting top government officials as he is doing in other countries, amid a whirlwind world tour. More here

The waiting game: IT freshers suffer agony and desperation as top firms delay onboarding for a year

Fresher onboarding has been delayed by several companies such as Wipro, LTIMindtree, Mphasis, and others, albeit the first may be the most well-documented. And despite the passage of a year, some freshers continue to hope that the onboarding call may come, even if it may be for lack of any other option. More here

Governments' IT spend may touch $589 billion in 2023: Gartner

Worldwide government IT spending is forecast to total $589.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.6 percent from 2022 as they aim to modernise and innovate critical IT infrastructure and applications, stated market research firm Gartner on May 23. More here

If deals come true! What fills the hole for Delhivery, Gati and Allcargo Logistics?

The saying is that dreams come true, but on D-Street investors are wondering what if the deal comes true! Sure, the market is always full of chatter, sometimes idle, about hot deals being in the works, but at the centre of the speculation this time are three powerful logistics companies. More here

Head-to-head: TCS trounces Infy on all fronts of financials

After a forgettable performance in the fourth quarter, technology behemoths are bracing for more uncertainty in the near term, thanks to the banking turmoil in US and fears of an impending recession. Management commentary from both TCS and Infosys paint a grim picture. Growth, margins and discretionary tech spends remain areas of concern. More here

Sengol in new Parliament: History, making and reason behind installation

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on May 28 and as a part of the inauguration of the building, Sengol-a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu-will also be installed in the new building. Here are details about the history, making and the reason behind the installation of the spectre.