Read today evening's top stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Q4 Results Scorecard: The agony and the ecstasy

Global turmoil meets local resilience seems to be the major takeaway for investors as the March quarter earnings season draws to a close. Buoyant domestic demand bolstered corporate bottomlines across sectors, even as the lingering impact of inflation made its presence felt. ‘The Great Indian Consumption Story’ gave a fillip to banking, auto, telecom and FMCG firms. More here

Economy is slowly but surely recovering, yet no room for complacency: RBI staff

The Indian economy is slowly but surely recovering from the hit caused by the pandemic and European war but there is still no room for complacency, the Reserve Bank of India staff said on May 22. “An environment of low and stable prices is necessary for strengthening the foundations and resilience of this recovery. Eternal vigil with a readiness to act is its price,” the staff, which included RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra, wrote in the State of the Economy article in the latest central bank bulletin. More here

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explains why Rs 2,000 notes were withdrawn

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explained the decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes stating that the move is part of the central bank's currency management exercise. Rs 2,000 notes were primarily introduced to quickly replenish earlier Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Das said. He appealed to the public to not rush to banks to exchange the Rs 2,000 notes. He said the public has time until September 30 for exchange and/or deposit of the Rs 2,000 notes. More here

MC Selects Logo

JSW Steel, JFE Steel to set up electrical steel manufacturing JV in India

JSW Steel on May 22 said it has reached an in-principle agreement with JFE Steel to establish a 50:50 joint venture company (JV) to manufacture cold-rolled grain-oriented (CRGO) electrical steel in India. The agreement comes after a wait of two years. The two companies first entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in May 2021 to conduct a joint feasibility study. More here

Govt aims to list Shipping Corp of India Land and Assets by June 7

"The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has already issued 46.5 crore shares of SCILAL to eligible shareholders on April 6, and following SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) approval, SCILAL will be listed on stock exchanges," a senior government official said. He added that following the listing of SCILAL, the government will look to invite expressions of interest (EoI) for its 63.75 percent stake in SCI. More here

Food delivery average order values may remain flat over next year: Zomato CFO

Zomato’s AOV has marginally increased for the past year — growing 2 percent from Rs 398 in FY22 to Rs 407 in FY23 at a time when the food inflation index swung between 4.2 percent and 8.2 percent. “Inflation has been pretty range bound for the last few months, but I think AOV is still strong and if at all, trending upwards. So at this point, it feels like if you look forward to next year, you don't expect the AOVs to fall. Maybe they will remain flat,” Goyal said in a post-earnings call with analysts. More here

Policybazaar Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 9 crore as revenue zooms

PB Fintech on May 22 reported a net consolidated loss for the quarter ended March at Rs 8.95 crore, which came down sharply from Rs 219.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 869.09 crore, rising 60.85 percent from Rs 540.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. More here