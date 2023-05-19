Read today evening's top stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2000 notes from circulation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 said it is withdrawing Rs 2000 notes from circulation based on a review. However, the banknotes in ₹2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said in a release. Read here.

RBI dividend: Govt gets Rs 40,000 crore bonus

On May 19, the RBI's central board of directors approved the transfer of Rs 87,416 crore as dividend, nearly Rs 40,000 crore more than the Rs 48,000 crore the government had expected to get. The dividend is nearly three times the Rs 30,307 crore the RBI had transferred to the government for 2021-22. Read here.

20% TCS update: FinMin scraps tax collection on foreign spending via cards for payments up to Rs 7 lakh

Facing bakclash and concerns on the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) diktat for overseas credit and debit card spending, the government on May 19 said that it has exempted any payments by an individual using their international Debit or Credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year. Read here.

Zomato strengthens top deck, announces three top-level appointments

Zomato announced three top-level appointments on May 19 and strengthened its top deck, which came after a slew of exits in the food delivery platform between November 2022 and January 2023. Read here.

SC panel report on Adani finds no regulatory failure on price manipulation

A committee constituted by India's Supreme Court to oversee investigations into the Adani group said India's markets regulator had "drawn a blank" on alleged violations by the group's overseas entities, according to a report seen by Reuters on Friday. Read here.

April aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic rises 22% on year, slightly lower than March

India's domestic air traffic in April rose 22 percent when compared to the same month last year. The number climbed to 128.88 lakh passengers carried, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 19 shows. Read here.

Tesla held talks with India on auto incentives, battery making: Report

Tesla Inc has held discussions with Indian officials about domestic incentives being offered to car and battery manufacturers, said a person with direct knowledge of the talks, as the automaker looks anew at entering the Indian market. Read here.