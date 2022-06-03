Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Govt approves 8.1% interest rate on EPF deposits for FY22, lowest in over 40 years

The government has approved 8.1 percent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low -- for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO. Earlier in March this year, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21.

Read here to know more

Singapore's competition commission raises concerns with Tata Group on Air India's acquisition

Singapore’s competition commission on Friday said it has raised concerns with the Tata Group over its acquisition of Air India as the conglomerate now owns two of the three key airlines that operate flights on Singapore-Mumbai and Singapore-Delhi routes.

Read here to know more

SEBI finds IIFL group dealer guilty of front-running, imposes 5-year ban

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 3 passed its final order in the IIFL group front-running case, where it found the group’s equity dealer – Santosh Singh – guilty of wrongfully using his knowledge of impending orders of IIFL group entities.

Read here to know more

Govt asks CIL to be ready to import 12 MT of coal for power utilities

The government has directed state-owned CIL to be prepared to import 12 million tonnes (MT) of coal for power utilities for the next 13 months. The state gencos and independent power producers have sought time till Saturday afternoon to figure out the quantity of coal they require and the import orders would be placed by Coal India very soon, a source said.

Read here to know more

Govt asks 5 states including Maharashtra to monitor emerging clusters as COVID-19 cases rise

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the state governments of Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, instructing them to monitor emerging clusters, maintain adequate number of tests, and send samples from infected individuals for genome sequencing.

Read here to know more

GST Council unlikely to alter inverted duty structure for textiles

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to change the inverted duty structure for textiles at its next meeting, which is expected to be held in the third week of June, according to a report. The GST Council may also take up the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on online gaming, casinos, and race courses. The GoM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has a consensus on a tax rate of 28 percent on these services.

Read here to know more

Aether Industries sees a strong debut

Aether Industries, the specialty chemical manufacturer, closed at the day's high with nearly 21 percent gains despite a sell-off in the equity market on its debut on June 3. The specialty chemical company has mobilised Rs 808 crore through its maiden public issue and the price range was Rs 610-642 per share.