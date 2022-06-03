English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST
    Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

    Here are the most interesting articles of the day (Representative image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Govt approves 8.1% interest rate on EPF deposits for FY22, lowest in over 40 years

    The government has approved 8.1 percent rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2021-22 -- an over four-decade low -- for about five crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO. Earlier in March this year, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had decided to lower the interest on provident fund deposits for 2021-22 to 8.1 per cent from 8.5 per cent provided in 2020-21.

    Read here to know more

    Singapore's competition commission raises concerns with Tata Group on Air India's acquisition

    Close

    Related stories

    Singapore’s competition commission on Friday said it has raised concerns with the Tata Group over its acquisition of Air India as the conglomerate now owns two of the three key airlines that operate flights on Singapore-Mumbai and Singapore-Delhi routes.

    Read here to know more

    SEBI finds IIFL group dealer guilty of front-running, imposes 5-year ban

    The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 3 passed its final order in the IIFL group front-running case, where it found the group’s equity dealer – Santosh Singh – guilty of wrongfully using his knowledge of impending orders of IIFL group entities.

    Read here to know more

    Govt asks CIL to be ready to import 12 MT of coal for power utilities

    The government has directed state-owned CIL to be prepared to import 12 million tonnes (MT) of coal for power utilities for the next 13 months. The state gencos and independent power producers have sought time till Saturday afternoon to figure out the quantity of coal they require and the import orders would be placed by Coal India very soon, a source said.

    Read here to know more

    Govt asks 5 states including Maharashtra to monitor emerging clusters as COVID-19 cases rise

    Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the state governments of Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, instructing them to monitor emerging clusters, maintain adequate number of tests, and send samples from infected individuals for genome sequencing.

    Read here to know more

    GST Council unlikely to alter inverted duty structure for textiles

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to change the inverted duty structure for textiles at its next meeting, which is expected to be held in the third week of June, according to a report. The GST Council may also take up the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on online gaming, casinos, and race courses. The GoM, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, has a consensus on a tax rate of 28 percent on these services.

    Read here to know more

    Aether Industries sees a strong debut

    Aether Industries, the specialty chemical manufacturer, closed at the day's high with nearly 21 percent gains despite a sell-off in the equity market on its debut on June 3. The specialty chemical company has mobilised Rs 808 crore through its maiden public issue and the price range was Rs 610-642 per share.

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Air India #Coal India #IIFL #MC Selects #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #SEBI #Tata Group #Top Stories
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 07:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.