SBI posts record Q4 net profit: Key highlights from the earnings

The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) on May 18 reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 16,694 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, recording an 83 percent rise from the year-ago period. Moneycontrol brings to you the highlights of the bank’s earnings report card. More here

ITC Q4 net profit up 21% at Rs 5,087 crore, revenue up 5.6%

ITC Limited on May 18 reported a 21.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 5,086.9 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 4,190.9 crore in same period last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) for the company went up 5.6 percent YoY to Rs 16,398 crore from Rs 15,531 crore in the year-ago period. Both topline and bottomline beat analysts' estimates. More here

IndiGo Q4 Results: Airline posts net profit of Rs 919 cr on back of healthy demand for air travel

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of domestic airline IndiGo, on May 18 reported a second consecutive quarterly profit of Rs 919 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as strong demand for air travel overshadowed high fuel prices. The country's biggest budget airline by market share had posted a net loss of Rs 1,680 crore in the year-ago period. However, the quarterly performance missed Street estimates, which had predicted a likely profit of Rs 1,418 crore, according to an average estimate of five brokerages. More here

Sebi proposes amendment to price-sensitive information norms to rein in insider trading

In a study conducted with the stock exchanges, Sebi found that listed companies categorised unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) correctly only in 8 percent of the instances. That indicates that the listed entities got it wrong in 92 percent of the instances! The market regulator said that this failure by the companies was hampering its efforts to curb insider trading practices. More here

Go First insolvency, higher airfares drive demand for bus tickets on popular routes

Flight cancellations and delays due to Go First filing for insolvency, and the consequent increase in airfares by other airlines, is driving demand for bus tickets on shorter but popular routes. There was a seven-fold jump in bus bookings on Go First’s top route — Lucknow-Delhi — since the cash-strapped carrier got grounded, said Rohit Sharma, chief operating officer, AbhiBus, a bus booking platform. More here

Burger King India's stake on block; Jubilant Foodworks among others in fray

A consortium of private-equity firms including Advent and General Atlantic, and Domino’s India Operator Jubilant Foodworks are among the entities in talks to buy Everstone’s entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. It is learnt that that Everstone is in discussion to offload their entire stake in Restaurant Brands Asia, which is the operator of many fast food chains such as Burger King. More here

Siddaramaiah: A pro-poor leader who rose from humble beginnings to become second-time chief minister of Karnataka

Finally, the Congress high command has chosen Siddaramaiah over DK Shivakumar for the coveted chief minister post in Karnataka. The reasons are several. But one thing is sure. The party must have an experienced, untainted leader such as Siddaramaiah to hold the reins of administration at this juncture to ensure a stable and pro-poor government. Siddaramaiah, 75, hails from a very humble background. He belongs to the Kuruba (shepherd) community, a backward class in Karnataka. More here