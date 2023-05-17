A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Newsbreak confirmed: Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh crore fertiliser subsidy for April-September kharif season

The Union Cabinet on May 17 approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore package for fertiliser subsidy for the April-September kharif season Briefing the media at the conclusion of the Cabinet's meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of chemicals and fertilisers, said while the total subsidy amount was lower than last year, it was still higher than normal, confirming what CNBC-Awaaz had reported earlier, quoting sources. More here

PLI scheme for IT hardware to generate 3 lakh jobs

The modified production-linked incentive scheme for information technology (IT) hardware manufacturing that was approved by the Cabinet today will generate around 75,000 direct jobs and three times as many indirect jobs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on May 17. "This will generate an expected incremental direct employment of 75,000. We know that the direct-to-indirect employment ratio is 1:3 in this sector. So another 2 lakh of employment will be generated," the minister said. More here

RBI allows SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed SBI Funds Management (SBIMFL) to acquire up to 9.99 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank, the bank said in a notification to exchanges on May 17. The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBIFML to RBI, the HDFC Bank said, adding that the approval granted by RBI is subject to certain conditions. More here

MC SELECTS

SBI in Q4: Brokerages estimate a 68% rise in profit, 25% growth in interest income

State Bank of India is likely to post a 68 percent rise in profit over the last year on May 18, according to a Moneycontrol average poll of three brokerage estimates. Whereas net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 25.8 percent. More here

ITC Q4 preview | Net profit to grow 14%, cigarette volume growth pegged at 13%

Cigarette-to-soap maker ITC is expected to report a 14 percent year-on-year jump in standalone consolidated net profit at Rs 4,764.4 crore, when it announces its March quarter results on May 18. As per a poll of brokerages, topline (excluding excise duty) is expected to grow 4 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,152 crore on the back of 13 percent cigarette volume growth. More than a third of ITC's overall revenue comes from cigarettes. More here

India may be three years away from setting up lithium refineries despite recent finds

India will need to fill the refining gap to ensure its lithium finds can augment domestic electric vehicle battery manufacturing, according to industry analysts and experts. Refining capacities can take three years or more from the date of first finding lithium deposits before battery-grade compounds can be produced, they said. More here

Go First flight cancellations: IRP launches website to claim refunds; check details

Following Go First's operations shutdown due to financial burden, the airline's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has launched a website to claim refunds from the airline. The website is gofirstclaims.in/claims. The claims process requires you to sign up on this website and fill out a claim form. More here