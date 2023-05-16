A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Tesla execs to visit India to strengthen supply chain amid diversification beyond China

A group of senior executives from Tesla Inc. is planning to visit India this week, according to Bloomberg. The purpose of the visit is to engage with federal government officials and explore opportunities to enhance the carmaker's supply chain in the country as it seeks to expand beyond China. The executives are scheduled to hold meetings with government representatives, including officials from the office of prime minister Narendra Modi. More here

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit rises 50% to Rs 3,006 crore, beats estimates

India’s second-largest telecom company, Bharti Airtel, clocked a 50 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,006 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 from Rs 2,008 crore a year back. Sequentially, the telecom major saw a surge of 89 percent in net profit. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 36,009 crore, up 14 percent from Rs 31,500 crore reported a year ago. Revenue was up marginally 1 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing. More here

Indian Oil Q4 net profit jumps 67% to Rs 10,059 crore

Indian Oil Corp Ltd on May 16 reported a 67 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 10,059 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit stood at Rs 6,021 crore in the year-ago period. The state-owned oil marketing company's revenue from operations jumped almost 10 percent YoY to Rs 2.26 lakh crore. The numbers have managed to beat CNBC-TV18 estimates of bottom line at Rs 6,393 crore and top line at Rs 1.88 lakh crore. More here

Taking Stock: Market snaps 2-day gains; Nifty below 18,300, Sensex falls 413 points

The Indian market snapped a two-day winning streak and ended lower on May 16, with the Nifty falling below the 18,300 mark dragged by auto, pharma, and banking names. At close, the Sensex was down 413.24 points or 0.66 percent at 61,932.47, and the Nifty was down 112.30 points or 0.61 percent at 18,286.50. More here

Bank of Baroda makes provision of Rs 500 crore against Go First loan, says MD & CEO

Bank of Baroda has set aside Rs 500 crore against an advance to Go First, the airline that filed for voluntary insolvency earlier in May, apart from collateral for part of the loan, said Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO), Bank of Baroda. “We have Rs 1,000 crore collateral on tangible securities and Rs 500 crore as provision in this quarter,” Chadha said after the state-owned lender announced its fourth-quarter results. More here

Who is Ravneet Kaur, the newly appointed chairperson of CCI?

On May 15, the government announced the appointment of Ravneet Kaur as the new chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). A seasoned bureaucrat with over 35 years of experience in various departments, Kaur will be the chairperson of the antitrust tribunal for a period of five years. Kaur’s appointment comes at a time when the CCI is defending its orders in various antitrust cases in both National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court. More here

SC collegium recommends Justice Prashant Mishra, senior advocate KV Vishwanathan as apex court judges

The Supreme Court collegium on May 16 recommended the names of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Vishwanathan as judges of the supreme court. Justice Mishra is the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court while Vishwanathan is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court. More here