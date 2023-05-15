A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Taking Stock: Market at 5-month high with Nifty around 18,400; Sensex gains 318 points

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher in the second consecutive session on May 15, posting a five-month high, supported by realty, FMCG and PSU Banks. At close, the Sensex was up 317.81 points or 0.51 percent at 62,345.71, and the Nifty was up 84 points or 0.46 percent at 18,398.80. More here

India’s trade deficit narrows in April to $15.24 billion, lowest in 21 months

India’s trade deficit narrowed in April to a 21-month low as softening domestic demand and easing commodity prices led to a lower import bill. The country's trade deficit stood at $15.24 billion, while overall imports were valued at $49.9 billion. The gap between exports and imports fell to $15.24 billion in April from $19.73 billion in March, data released by the government on May 15 showed. More here

MC Selects Logo

NCLAT to pronounce verdict on appeal against Go First insolvency on May 22

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 15 reserved judgement on plea by aircraft lessors challenging the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency. The tribunal will now pronounce orders in lessors appeal on May 22. More here

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Sebi warns on premature conclusion to investigation

India’s market regulator told the Supreme Court on May 15 that any incorrect or premature conclusion of its investigation into the Adani Group’s possible lapses of regulatory disclosures will be “legally untenable” and not “serve the ends of justice”. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in a filing, said it has approached 11 overseas regulators for information relating to whether the Adani Group has violated any norms regarding its publicly available shares. More here

Bharti Airtel Q4 Preview: Net profit may rise 15% to Rs 2,318 crore

Bharti Airtel is expected to report a 15 percent increase in net profit when it releases its Q4 earnings on May 16. Profit at India’s second-largest telecom company may rise to Rs 2,318 crore in the three months ended March from a year earlier (46 percent QoQ growth) while revenue may grow 16 percent YoY to Rs 36,521 crore (2 percent QoQ rise), according to the average estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. More here

PE firm Apax Partners to invest $450 million in Blackstone-backed IBS Software

Private equity firm Apax Funds on May 15 announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in Blackstone-backed travel and logistics SaaS firm IBS Software for approximately $450 million. Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s Founder and Executive Chairman VK Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder, the firm added. More here

Govt plans to assign 'unique code' to economic offenders, link it to PAN, Aadhaar: Report

The government is planning to introduce a new mechanism, whereby the companies and individuals accused of economic offences will be assigned a "unique code", that will be linked to PAN or Aadhaar, a report said on May 15. The code will be alpha-numeric, system-generated and issued once a police unit or a central probe agency feeds data related to the accused into the National Economic Offence Records (NEOR) -- a central repository which is yet to be made fully functional, the Times of India report said, citing sources who are privy to the development. More here