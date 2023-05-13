A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Karnataka Conundrum: Congress sweeps polls but has two CM contenders

Despite securing a landslide victory in Karnataka, the Congress party now faces a major hurdle in choosing a chief ministerial candidate as two senior leaders, veteran Siddaramaiah and trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar, are both vying for the post. The party has called a meeting on May 14 to discuss government formation and select a leader for the state. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to discuss the chief ministerial position. More here

As Congress wins Karnataka, a look at why landslide victories are rare in the state

This is the first time a party has bagged more than 60 percent seat share in Karnataka since 1989. Our analysis of historical data reveals the possible reasons behind the state's aversion to landslide victories. More here

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: The route to Congress' win?

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which traversed Karnataka for 24 days, is considered to have significantly boosted Congress’ prospects in the state, where the people have given the party a massive mandate. More here

DMart Q4 Results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 460 crore, revenue up 21%

Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, said on May 13 that its net profit for the quarter ended March stood at Rs 460 crore, an eight percent rise from Rs 427 crore reported in the year-ago period. More here

2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore seized by NCB, Navy

About 2,500 kg of narcotics worth about Rs 1,200 crore has been seized off India's western coast and a suspected Pakistani national apprehended, the NCB said on Saturday, calling it the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the country. More here

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission take QIP route to raise Rs 21,000 cr

Adani Enterprises informed that it would raise Rs 12,500 crore, while Adani Transmission aims to raise Rs 8,500 crore. The two companies have stated that the fundraising will be carried out by issuing shares and other eligible securities by way of QIP or other permissible modes. More here

Here are the small-cap stocks that children-oriented MFs love to hold

Here is the list of top small-cap stocks held by these schemes. They are mostly held for the long term. Portfolio data was as of March 31, 2023. More here