April CPI inflation crashes to 18-month low of 4.7%

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second month in a row, hitting an 18-month low of 4.70 percent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on May 12. More here

Tata Motors back in black with Q4 net profit of Rs 5,408 crore

Tata Motors on May 12 swung to a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 5,407.79 crore, against a net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in the same quarter last year. More here

Vedanta net profit plunges 56% to Rs 2,634 crore, revenue down 5%

Vedanta Limited on May 12 reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,634 crore in the March quarter against Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. More here

Industrial growth falls to five-month low of 1.1% in March

Industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), for February has been revised up to 5.8 percent from 5.6 percent. At 1.1 percent, the March IIP growth figure is well below the consensus estimate of 3.2 percent. More here

Go First extends flight cancellations till May 23

Wadia-Group-owned budget carrier Go First said on May 12 that it will extend flight cancellations further till May 23, instead of the earlier announced May 19. The cash-strapped airline said that they are cancelling all flights till May 23 due to “operational reasons”. More here

India's forex reserves jump by $7.2 billion to $595.98 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by $7.196 billion to $595.976 billion in the week ended on May 5, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. During the week ended on May 5, the foreign currency assets, increased by nearly $6.536 billion to $526.021 billion, according to the latest Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI. More here

Bullish on 'very challenging' Indian aviation market: Boeing

US aircraft maker Boeing on Friday said it is bullish on India, which is also a "very challenging market" in terms of high fuel cost and low fares, and also stressed that it will work with stakeholders to mitigate issues in the wake of lessors' concerns over the crisis at Go First. More here