Asian Paints Q4 result: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 1,234 crore

Asian Paints on May 11 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,234.14 crore in the March quarter of FY23, a growth of 45.12 percent from Rs 850.42 crore in the year-ago period. More here

Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008

The decision on Thursday by the bank's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to lift its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 percent was widely anticipated in financial markets. More here

Indian Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Union Min

"It is a part of the normal scope of activity of MeitY. We ask questions proactively and they will respond... Platforms are responsible to ensure safety and trust," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. More here

L&T shares fall over 5%; mcap declines by Rs 17,582 crore

Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Thursday tumbled over 5 percent after the company said its non-executive chairman A M Naik has decided to step down from the post and will become the chairman emeritus. More here

Go First employees assured that airline will restart operations

The newly-appointed resolution professional (IRP) for Go First, Abhilash Lal of consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal, on May 11 reassured employees of the airline that all steps are being taken to ensure that Go First resumes operations soon. Go First will have to raise some funds in order to restart operations, the airline's resolution professional told the employees. More here

Eicher Motors Q4 net profit zooms 48% to Rs 906 crore

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 3,804.32 crore, rising 19.13 percent over Rs 3,193.32 crore in the year-ago quarter, the Royal Enfield maker said in an exchange filing. More here

The Kerala Story gives theatres new lease of life after months of lean business

Theatre owners noted that the last blockbuster in cinemas was Pathaan. But despite—or perhaps because of—the controversy attached to it, The Kerala Story has come as a pleasant surprise for the cinema business. More here