A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 959 crore on favourable base, US launches, brand deals

Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories recorded a manifold rise in its net profit to Rs 959.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, from Rs 87.5 crore in the same period last year. The meteoric rise in bottomline was also supported by double-digit revenue growth during the fourth quarter. Sales from the generic of Revlimid and new launches were the key contributors to the strong traction in the US market. The domestic formulations business also aided revenues as it posted double-digit growth. Read more here

L&T’s FY24 revenue growth seen at 12-15%, order intake growth at 10-12%: CFO

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's management expects the engineering major's revenue to grow at 12-15 percent and order intake growth at 10-12 percent in 2023-24 but is cautious of slowing government activity in the second half of the fiscal, in view of the Union Elections that will take place in 2024. Read more here

Karnataka Exit Polls: Three polls predict hung assembly, Cong has a slight edge

The Congress party is expected to get a majority of the seats in the southern state of Karnataka, predicted various exit polls on May 10. However, only time will tell its fate in the state. Read more here

Go First's lessor moves NCLAT challenging NCLT order allowing insolvency

Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd on Wednesday moved the appellate tribunal NCLAT against the order passed by the NCLT earlier in the day allowing Go First's voluntary plea to initiate insolvency proceedings. SMBC aviation capital’s appeal against Go First insolvency is listed at NCLAT on May 11. Read more here

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 57%, HNIs portion fully booked on day 2

The initial public offering of Nexus Select Trust, the leading real estate investment trust, has received a good response from investors, subscribing 57 percent on May 10, the second day of bidding. The offer has garnered bids for 10.55 crore units against an offer size of 18.52 crore units, as per the subscription data available with the exchanges. Read more here

Asian Paints Q4 Preview | Revenue to grow 10%, margins to expand on falling input costs

Asian Paints is expected to report 21 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,166 crore on strong volumes. Top line is expected to grow 10 percent to Rs 8,665 crore, as per the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. The company is scheduled to announce its Q4 results during market hours on May 11. Read more here

India braces for heatwave return amidst Cyclone Mocha's influence and El Niño concerns

While much of India saw unseasonal showers and below-average temperatures in early May, peak summer weather is now likely to return, beginning in the country's east, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more here

Toshakhana corruption case: Pak court indicts former PM Imran Khan

A Pakistani court on May 10 indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, in fresh trouble for the former prime minister who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers a day earlier from the Islamabad High Court premises. Read more here