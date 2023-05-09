A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Settle fee, charges on forex prepaid cards in rupee, says RBI

On May 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that fees and charges payable in India on forex prepaid cards, store value cards, and travel cards must be denominated and settled in local currency. The use of such cards is limited to permissible current account transactions and subject to the prescribed limits under the Foreign Exchange Management Rules. More here

Mankind Pharma surges 32% on debut: Here are the reasons

Mankind Pharma staged a stellar performance on its listing day despite volatility in the overall equity markets. The stock opened with more than 20 percent gains at Rs 1,300 on the NSE, which was way above analysts' expectations as well as the grey market premium. More here

Go First lessors request to deregister and export nine more A320 aircraft

Lessors of crisis-hit carrier Go First have requested to deregister and export nine more A320 aircraft, an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on May 9. As per the details shared by the aviation regulator on its website, the lessors who have sought the repossession and export of nine more aircraft are Jackson Square Aviation and DAE (SY 22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity. More here

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, says his party

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested by paramilitary Rangers while he was present at the Islamabad High Court for the hearing of a corruption case, his party said. The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said. More here

10 things you should know about India’s first retail REIT

Nexus Select Trust REIT’s Rs 3,200 crore initial public offer opened for subscription on May 9. This is India's first pure-play retail real estate investment trust (REIT). The offer includes the fresh issue of units worth Rs 1,400 crore. More here

Why is Haryana’s GST collection over four times that of Punjab?

At Rs 10,035 crore, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Haryana is four times that of Punjab — Rs 2,316 crore — for April 2023. The states with the maximum GST collection include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, while the north-eastern states and union territories rack up the lowest revenue. More here

Karnataka to go to polls tomorrow: What do the women want?

For 52-year-old Aruna Mennikeri, a home-maker from Belgaum, mehangai is the main issue that will determine her vote tomorrow. LPG cooking gas cylinders now cost around Rs 1,200 in her district, compared to Rs 700 she paid, including subsidies, in 2018. Costs of products of everyday use, such as dairy, and bread, have risen exponentially, and within no time, she says. “I would vote for change. I would vote for a party that will address these issues,” she said speaking to Moneycontrol. More here