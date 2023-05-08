Most interesting articles from this evening

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

The DGCA has given Go First time till May 24 to respond after which a decision will be taken by the regulator on Go First's Air Operator Certificate. The DGCA in its notice to Go First asked the airline why its AOC should not be revoked over "failure to continue ops in safe, efficient & reliable manner". More here

Tata Steel UK cash burn at $150 million in H2 FY22-23

Any closure of upstream assets in the UK on reaching end-of-life will cost Tata Steel more than £100 million, top executives from the steel major said. The company said that the UK operations reported a cash burn of $150 million in the second half of FY22-23, higher than what they had guided earlier. More here

Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 crore

State-owned Canara Bank on May 8 reported a 74 percent jump in March quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 3,336.51 crore, helped by higher core income and lower provisions. The Bengaluru-based lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,918.80 crore in the year-ago period. More here

Luxury housing sales up 151% across major cities in Q1 2023: Report

The report, India Market Monitor Q1 2023, further highlighted a 12 percent quarter-on-quarter as well as annual growth in overall sales of residential units across all segments during the quarter. Delhi-NCR led the luxury segment housing sales with a 216 percent growth in the first quarter over Q1 2022. More here

Bond yields to trade at 6.75-6.90% in near term; will it sustain at these levels?

The benchmark bond yield is expected to trade at between 6.75-6.90 percent in the coming days due to international and domestic cues, but the sustainability of these levels will depend on upcoming data, experts said. More here

Invesco cuts Swiggy’s valuation to $5.5 bn; 2nd markdown in 4 months

Invesco, a US-based fund manager, has once again slashed the valuation of Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, effectively pulling its valuation below the market capitalization of its biggest rival Zomato. More here

Crypto stocks fall after Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals for hours

Shares of cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related companies fell in premarket trading on Monday after Binance halted its bitcoin withdrawals for several hours due to heavy volumes and rising processing fees. The halts pushed Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, down 2 percent to a one-week low of $27,900. More here