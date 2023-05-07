Read the top evening news stories

Here are our most important stories this evening:

Coal India March quarter net profit misses estimates, down 18%

State-owned Coal India Ltd's fourth-quarter net profit fell and missed estimates primarily due to increased provisions towards wages. Coal India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,527.62 crore in the March quarter, down 17.7 percent from a year ago. Read more here

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of the economy amid global and domestic challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Monday. This would be the first meeting of the FSDC after the passage of Rs 45 lakh crore Budget for 2023-24 with greater emphasis on capital expenditure with an outlay of Rs 10,00,961 crore. Read more here

Government to soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in BEML

The government may soon invite financial bids for strategic sale of defence PSU BEML after its non-core business got listed on the bourses last month. Read more here

MC Selects

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Unseasonal rains in north India during April-end and May beginning have put brakes on sales of cooling products such as air conditioners, refrigerators and coolers, according to industry players. Customers have delayed the purchase of air conditioners in April and May, which are considered to be the peak season for the industry. Read more here

PTC India inks pact for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Power trading solution provider PTC India has inked a long-term power purchase agreement with VS Lignite Power for 115 MW of electricity supply. Read more here

TPG-backed RR Kabel files IPO papers with Sebi

TPG Capital-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Read more here

Karnataka elections campaigning to end on May 8

The high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka will come to an end on Monday as all three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters. Read more here