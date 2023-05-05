Top news this evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HDFC twins take the market down with them, Sensex sinks 695 points

Heavyweight HDFC twins were the biggest casualties of the day, tumbling nearly 6 percent each amid reports that the merger of the two may result in an outflow of $150-$200 million following MSCI changes. More here

CBI searches offices of Jet Airways, founder Naresh Goyal

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, the officials added. More here

Britannia Q4 results | Net profit rises 47% to Rs 559 crore, revenue up 13%

FMCG major Britannia Industries posted 47.06 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 558.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This was higher than analyst expectation of Rs 498.4 crore. More here

Marico Q4 net profit up 18% at Rs 305 crore, revenue rises 3.6%

Revenue from operations grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,240 crore. On the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were up 13.6 percent YoY at Rs 393 crore. Margins expanded to 17.5 percent from 16 percent in the year-ago period. More here

Firms' inflation expectations hit 3-month low of 4.4% in March: Survey

According to the latest Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) of the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), released on May 5, one-year ahead inflation expectations of Indian companies declined by 13 basis points to 4.40 percent in March from 4.53 percent in February. More here

Corporate bond issuances nosedive in April on low requirement of funds

Fundraising through corporate bonds fell sharply in April on the low requirement of funds by companies, dealers said. This was despite a sharp fall in yields on these instruments after a rate pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its April monetary policy. More here

Karnataka Elections: Can Modi magic help BJP cross the halfway mark?

In the last leg of the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the BJP’s best bet to woo voters to retain power in the party's Gateway to the South. If he can do it, he will also have rewritten a historical trend of Karnataka booting out incumbents since 1985, which would be quite an achievement in itself. More here

Will Cognizant’s decision to reduce office space hurt real estate market?

According to a real estate industry expert, Cognizant giving up 11 million square feet of commercial office space in large cities may not have a huge impact on the commercial market in India. More here