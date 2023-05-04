English
    May 04, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    HDFC net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,425 crore in Q4  

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on May 4 reported a 19.59 percent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 4,425.50 crore for the quarter ended March, as against Rs 3,700.32 crore, reported a year ago. More here

    NCLT reserves order in Go First’s plea seeking interim moratorium

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 4 reserved the order on cash-strapped budget airline Go First's plea seeking interim moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). More here

    Tata Power Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 939 crore

    Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 12,454 crore, growing 4.1 percent over the corresponding period of last fiscal with de-growth in generation and renewables segments. More here

    ECB lifts rates by 25 bps, continuing fight against inflation

    The European Central Bank slowed the pace of its interest rate increases on May 4, stepping back like the United States Federal Reserve from a string of jumbo hikes aimed at snuffing out inflation. More here

    Mother Dairy cuts MRP of cooking oils a week before stocks hit market  

    Mother Dairy has cut the maximum retail prices (MRP) of its edible oils, sold under Dhara brand, by Rs 15-20 per litre with immediate effect in line with the reduction in global prices. The stock with the revised MRP is expected to hit the market next week. More here

    Delhivery's compliance officer resigns 

    Sunil Kumar Bansal’s exit comes shortly after Abhik Kumar Mitra, CEO of Spoton – a B2B logistics company that Delhivery bought for $200 million in August 2021 – left in April. More here

    Manipur violence: Govt issues shoot at sight orders 

    Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community. More here

