Evening news round-up

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Top 5 voices on US federal reserve rate hikes and its impact

Larry Summers, former treasury secretary of the state, recently tweeted, “If the @federalreserve does what’s necessary to contain inflation, I think a slowdown is likely to come. The odds on that happening sometime in the next 12 months I think are pretty good, perhaps 70 percent.” More here

WhiteOak Capital MF launches Multi-Asset Allocation Fund. Should you invest?

The scheme will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index (40 percent), Crisil Composite Bond Index (40 percent), domestic price of gold (10 percent), and domestic prices of silver (10 percent). More here

Karnataka polls: Freebie promises caste cloud over $1 tn economy target

Days before residents of Karnataka line up outside their polling booths, political parties vying for their votes have announced a barrage of freebies. But can such giveaways derail the state from becoming a $1 trillion economy? More here

Credit card platform Kiwi launches 'credit on UPI' service

Kiwi, a credit card platform, on May 3, announced the launch of a new solution called "Credit on UPI" for customers. The solution has been certified by the NPCI, making Kiwi the first app in India to provide "Credit on UPI" by issuing Rupay Cards in collaboration with banks. More here

India’s rubber production exceeds 8,00,000 tonnes after a decade

The last time the production went over 800,000 tonnes was in 2012-13 when it touched 913,700 tonnes. After that year, the production oscillated between 600,000 and 800,000 tonnes with the exception of 2015-16 when it reached a low of 562,000 tonnes. More here

New SUV Honda Elevate to make global debut in India on June 6

Honda Cars India Ltd on May 3 announced the name of its upcoming SUV, which will make its global debut in New Delhi on June 6, Autocar India reported. The all-new SUV offering has been named Honda Elevate. More here

Cyclone likely in Bay of Bengal around May 9: IMD

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the guidance of numerical models indicates the formation of a cyclonic storm around May 9, but its movement and intensification may be determined after the low-pressure area forms on May 7. More here