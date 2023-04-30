 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

It was a great week for the stock market as a healthy earnings season barring top IT firms, FIIs buying, falling oil prices, VIX near historical lows, rally in IT stocks after strong earnings growth by Meta, etc., lifted sentiment at Dalal Street. Read more here.

No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to Supreme Court: Adani Group