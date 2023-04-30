Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

It was a great week for the stock market as a healthy earnings season barring top IT firms, FIIs buying, falling oil prices, VIX near historical lows, rally in IT stocks after strong earnings growth by Meta, etc., lifted sentiment at Dalal Street. Read more here.

No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to Supreme Court: Adani Group

Capital markets regulator SEBI has not concluded any wrongdoing in its application to the country's top court, seeking six more months to complete a probe into allegations against Adani Group, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said. Read more here.

At least 9 dead, 11 hospitalised in a gas leak incident at a factory in Ludhiana

At least nine people have died and 11 hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at a factory in Ludhiana. Several others suffered from respiratory problems and other health issues. The incident took place in a factory located in the Giaspura industrial area. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15 am. Read more here.

Fed faces tough choices to bring stability in the US economy, warns Nouriel Roubini

Achieving price stability, growth stability and financial stability with one policy tool, that is the fed funds rates to me looks like mission impossible. So, either hard landing and a financial crash or the re-anchoring of inflation expectations. Read more here.

India, Russia to explore possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

In the recent high level Internal Governmental Commission meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), it was discussed and agreed to explore the opportunity of allowing acceptance of these cards, sources said. Read more here.

AI Dubai-Delhi flight incident: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for the airline's lapses in reporting about the incident of a pilot allowing a female friend inside the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27, according to a senior official. Read more here.

100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat broadcast live in UN headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters. It was aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber. Read more here.