Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here are the most important stories this evening:

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal strongly believes scooter market will be all-electric in next 2 years

India's scooter market will most likely transform into an all-electric one in the next two years, and in order to make that a reality, there has to be the right products at the right cost structures along with supply chain availability, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Read more here.

Godrej consumer's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care raises market doubts