Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal strongly believes scooter market will be all-electric in next 2 years

India's scooter market will most likely transform into an all-electric one in the next two years, and in order to make that a reality, there has to be the right products at the right cost structures along with supply chain availability, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Read more here.

Godrej consumer's acquisition of Raymond's consumer care raises market doubts

The street is sceptical about how soon Godrej can increase market penetration and drive growth in Raymond’s deodorants and sexual wellness products. This explains the 4.5 percent knock in Godrej Consumer Products’ share price on April 28, said analysts. Read more here.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,495 crore, beats estimates

Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 reported 26 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 3,495 crore for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 2,767 crore in the year-ago period. A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit at Rs 2,925.7 crore for the fourth quarter. Read more here.

Bank of Baroda: Govt appoints Debadatta Chand as MD & CEO

Bank of Baroda on April 29 said the government has appointed Debadatta Chand, who is currently the Executive Director, as the company's Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His appointment to the top post is for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after 01.07.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. Read more here.

Twitter locks news agency ANI's account. Here's why

Twitter on April 29 locked one of India's biggest news agencies ANI's handle, quoting that the account is less than 13 years of age and has "violated Twitter rules." Consequently, the news agency's blue tick (verified tick) was also removed and the page now shows as "account does not exist". Read more here.

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on $508 mn loan repayment due on March 31

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd defaulted on a repayment of 41.61 billion rupees ($508 million) of loans due on March 31, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. Read more here.

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal makes 'zero debt' pledge, says 'very comfortable' servicing debt

Mining mogul Anil Agarwal has said his Vedanta group has ample cash flow to service all its debt repayment obligations and that it aims to become a ”net zero debt company” in 2-3 years. Agarwal said questions over Vedanta’s debt servicing ability are ”absolutely irrelevant” as the group will make USD 9 billion of profits next year on revenue of USD 30 billion, which would be sufficient to meet all obligations. Read more here.