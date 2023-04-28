 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

Friday cheer for market; Sensex up 463 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

The Indian equity benchmarks ended at a two-month high on April 28 led by gains in information technology (IT), capital goods and PSU bank names. At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, at 61,112.44 and the Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 percent, at 18,065. After a flat start to the May series, the market remained volatile in the first half but broad-based buying in the second half saw the market close near the day's high. More here

UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Net profit sinks 32% to Rs 1,696 crore

Ultratech Cement on April 28 reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, registering a decline of 32.29 percent from Rs 2,460.51 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The numbers fell because of much higher tax outgo for the quarter against credit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. More here