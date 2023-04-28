A round-up of the big stories

Friday cheer for market; Sensex up 463 points, Nifty reclaims 18,000

The Indian equity benchmarks ended at a two-month high on April 28 led by gains in information technology (IT), capital goods and PSU bank names. At close, the Sensex was up 463.06 points, or 0.76 percent, at 61,112.44 and the Nifty gained 150 points, or 0.84 percent, at 18,065. After a flat start to the May series, the market remained volatile in the first half but broad-based buying in the second half saw the market close near the day's high. More here

UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Net profit sinks 32% to Rs 1,696 crore

Ultratech Cement on April 28 reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, registering a decline of 32.29 percent from Rs 2,460.51 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The numbers fell because of much higher tax outgo for the quarter against credit in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. More here

Core sector output growth falls to five-month low of 3.6% in March

The growth rate of India's eight core sectors' output fell to a five-month low of 3.6 percent in March 2023, as per the data released by the government on April 28. The growth rate has halved as compared to the preceding month of February 2023, when it stood at 7.2 percent. More here

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says majority of pilots have accepted new contracts

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on April 28 said 90 percent of the airline's cabin crew and a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered by the airline. However, many pilots told Moneycontrol that Air India pilots, who are a part of the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) have not signed the new contracts offered by the airline. More here

CBDT likely to issue rules on angel tax next week: Sources

The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) is likely to issue the rules on angel tax next week to provide clarity on valuation and applicability as the Union Budget announced its extension to non-resident investors from April 1, a senior government official said.“CBDT will release rules on angel tax next week,” the official told Moneycontrol. More here

Unfortunate that we’re being targeted, have been transparent and fair: Wipro HR head on fresher onboarding delays

Wipro’s fourth quarter has been rife with controversies regarding the recruitment of freshers. First, when the company gave freshers the option of taking a pay cut in order to be onboarded early, and later, when freshers were terminated on failing internal performance assessments. During this period, Wipro has also seen the exit of India head Satya Easwaran, Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services (iDEAS) head Rajan Kohli, and the CFOs of both Americas 1 and 2. More here

Same-sex marriage hearing | British Victorian morality led to exclusion of queer representation, says CJI

The Indian culture is "extraordinarily inclusive", but the imposition of British Victorian morality in the 19th century led to the exclusion of queer representation, Live Law reported Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud as saying. The CJI's remark came amidst the hearing over the batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages. More here