Wipro logs in 11% YoY rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 23,190 crore, misses estimates

Wipro on April 27 reported a 0.4 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) at Rs 3075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago. The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the last quarter. Read full here

Godrej Consumer to acquire Raymond’s consumer care business for Rs 2,825 crore

Godrej Consumer Products confirmed on April 27 that it will acquire Raymond's consumer care business in an all-cash deal for Rs 2,825 crore. The deal is expected to be completed by May 10. Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL) is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. Read full here

Sugar prices drop as crude oil slips, expectations rise on Brazil's sugar output Sugar prices have fallen back right after the 11-year high and have thus recorded moderate losses as the stock market falls again. Sugar is currently trading at Rs 234.70, with a fall of 1.51percent. Crude oil has seen a slump of over 2 percent, which has sparked long liquidation pressure in sugar futures. Read full Arihant Capital settle case with Sebi; pays over Rs 17 lakh as settlement charges

Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump

Meta wins back Wall Street with AI promises India ranks first in number of new share sales by large firms despite just four IPOs in March quarter: EY EY in its IPO trends report said proceeds raised through the main market equated to $107 million via four IPOs compared to $995 million during Q1 via three IPOs in 2022, a decline of 89 percent in proceeds raised and an increase of 33 percent in the number of deals. At $50 million, the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO was the largest in terms of funds raised between January and March 2023. Read full here IPO-bound Oyo turns cash flow positive in Q4FY23, marks first profitable year Hospitality and travel tech startup Oyo said it has turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2023, in a presentation to employees. The Ritesh Agarwal-led company ended Q4FY23 with Rs 90 crore in cash flow surplus, as per one of the slides in the presentation, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen. Read full here

