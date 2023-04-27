 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Wipro logs in 11% YoY rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 23,190 crore, misses estimates

Wipro on April 27 reported a 0.4 percent YoY decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) at Rs 3075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago. The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the last quarter. Read full here

Godrej Consumer to acquire Raymond’s consumer care business for Rs 2,825 crore

Godrej Consumer Products confirmed on April 27 that it will acquire Raymond's consumer care business in an all-cash deal for Rs 2,825 crore. The deal is expected to be completed by May 10. Raymond Consumer Care Limited (RCCL) is a leading player in the deodorants and sexual wellness categories in India. Read full here

