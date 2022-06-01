Here are the top stories this evening:

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi for questioning in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, the party said on June 1.

Transfer duty on purchase of properties in Delhi above Rs 25 lakh hiked by 1%

Buying property in Delhi is set to get expensive as the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to hike transfer duty by 1 per cent on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh across the city, official sources said on Wednesday.

App Store alternative Cydia gets go-ahead to proceed with antitrust lawsuit against Apple

Cydia's antitrust lawsuit against Apple will now be moving forward after Apple unsuccessfully appealed to the California Federal Court in the US to dismiss the case.

New space policy soon; India can have its own 'SpaceX-like ventures': Ajay Kumar Sood

Seeking to further increase private participation, the government will soon unveil a new space policy that could see the rise of India's own "SpaceX-like ventures", Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood has said.

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: 'Remote work is no longer acceptable'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday notified his staff that remote work is no longer acceptable at the company. In an email, shared being circulated on Twitter, Musk wrote: "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla."

Former SBI MD Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as director on SEBI’s board

Former Managing Director of State Bank of India Ashwani Bhatia on June 1 took charge as the whole-time director on the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) board, the capital market regulator said in a statement.

UAE hikes fuel prices for June, petrol up over 13%

Amid a global surge in crude, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the largest oil-producing nations, has raised the domestic fuel prices for the month of June.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned from BCCI, says he's 'planning to start something new'

In a cryptic tweet Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that he's planning to start something which he feels will help a lot of people minutes before the BCCI clarified that he has not resigned from his post as President of the cricket board.

