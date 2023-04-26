 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 31% to Rs 3,158 crore

Bajaj Finance reported on April 26 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up 30.51 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Board of Directors recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 30 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing. Read full here

10 DRG jawans, driver killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada