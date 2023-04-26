A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bajaj Finance Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 31% to Rs 3,158 crore

Bajaj Finance reported on April 26 that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 was at Rs 3,157.79 crore, up 30.51 percent from Rs 2,419.51 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations of the financial services firm came in at Rs 11,359.59 crore, up 31.68 percent from Rs 8,626.06 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Board of Directors recommended a dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 30 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing.Read full here

10 DRG jawans, driver killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Eleven persons, including 10 security personnel, were killed in a blast carried out by Naxal insurgents using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on April 26.

The deceased include 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police that is involved in counter-insurgency operations against left-wing extremists. A driver attached to the unit was also killed in the attack, taking the death toll to 11. Read full here

Moneycontrol Selects

Demerged entity will be retained in index, says NSE; big positive for RIL

Revising its methodology, National Stock Exchange has announced that a demerged company will be retained in a Nifty index vis-a-vis the earlier practice of excluding it.

As per the NSE press release, the decision to revise the methodology was on the basis of global practices and feedback received from the market participants. Read full here

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 43% at Rs 2,623 cr; capacity addition of 10 lakh announced

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reported a 43 percent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 2623 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. However, the profit figure was a tad below the Street estimate of Rs 2,773 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 20 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,048 crore for the March quarter. The annual turnover of the company surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore mark. Read full here

NCPCR turns up heat on Bournvita maker over violation of food safety, advertisement norms

India’s apex child rights body, on April 26, asked Mondelez International India Ltd, the company that sells Bournvita, to review and withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels related to the milk supplement citing non-adherence to mandatory disclosure of its sugar content. Read full

India sets ambitious annual renewable energy targets for central PSUs to get to 50GW

Chasing an ambitious target of having 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, the Indian government on April 25 released a detailed agency-wise break-up on inviting bids for RE projects totalling 50 GW in the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

India's current total renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro and nuclear plants, reached 125 GW (125,159.81 MW) in March 2023, the latest monthly report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed. Read full