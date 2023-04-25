 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bajaj Auto Q4 net profit zooms 12% to Rs 1,704 crore, revenue jumps 12% as well

Bajaj Auto on April 25 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 1,704.74 crore, up 11.70 percent from Rs 1,526.16 crore in the same quarter last year. More here

No regulatory framework from Sebi, RBI yet, financial influencers turn threats to markets