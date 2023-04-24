 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories this evening to help you stay at the top of your game.

IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

IndusInd Bank beat estimates on April 24 with a standalone net profit of Rs 2040.51 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, up 49.88 percent over the last year's figure of Rs 1361.37 crore. Brokerages had predicted a 43.3 percent on-year rise in bottomline. Net interest income of the lender came in at Rs 4669.46 crore, registering a rise of 17 percent year-on-year. More here

Air India to hold town hall meeting after legal notices by pilot unions over pay structure