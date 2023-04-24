Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IndusInd Bank Q4 earnings: Net profit zooms 50% to Rs 2,040 crore

IndusInd Bank beat estimates on April 24 with a standalone net profit of Rs 2040.51 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23, up 49.88 percent over the last year's figure of Rs 1361.37 crore. Brokerages had predicted a 43.3 percent on-year rise in bottomline. Net interest income of the lender came in at Rs 4669.46 crore, registering a rise of 17 percent year-on-year. More here

Air India to hold town hall meeting after legal notices by pilot unions over pay structure

Air India, which is now owned by the Tata Group, is holding a town hall meeting to address the concerns of employees over the airline’s proposed revised terms and conditions of service. The airline’s chief Campbell Wilson, along with all top executives, is expected to attend the Air India town hall scheduled to be held on April 25. More here

M-cap below Rs 200 crore: PMS love to hold these Nanocap multibagger stocks

Here is the list of Nano Market capitalization stocks with the M-CAP of below Rs 200 crore held by Portfolio Management Services (PMS). Stocks that are held by different PMS with notable allocation are shortlisted. More here

HDFC Bank to acquire '20% or more' stake in Griha Pte, gets Singapore regulatory body's nod

HDFC Bank is set to acquire a "20 percent or more" stake in Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments, as it has received regulatory clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as per a regulatory filing made on April 24. More here

Bajaj Auto Q4FY23 preview | Revenue and profit figures to improve YoY, to decrease QoQ

Weakness in exports and an overall fall in volumes is expected to weigh on Bajaj Auto’s revenue and profit figures in the quarter ending March. A poll of estimates given by four brokerages show that they expect revenue and net profit to increase year-on-year (YoY) by 3.7-6 percent and 6.9-19.8 percent, respectively, while they expect the figures to reduce by 9.3-11.5 percent and 7.4-11.6 percent, respectively quarter on quarter. More here

Are pharma cos poised for a bull ride? Here's what analysts believe

Thanks to changing dynamics within the sector, coupled with a resilient domestic demand, most analysts on the Street have been compelled to take a relook at the pharmaceutical pack. Several analysts now anticipate the sector to be on the cusp of a turnaround to be seen in the coming years. More here

Two private lenders make the field for bulls in banking space

As ICICI Bank announced a good set of numbers on Saturday, both on growth and asset quality—throw up good news for the bank and map the road ahead for the industry. These numbers add to the industry’s optimism of a sharp turnaround. The second major event for the banking sector was a clarification for the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger following certain requests made by the lender ahead of the merger. ICICI Bank numbers add to the optimism in the sector while RBI clarifications offer much needed clarity to HDFC Bank’s investors. More here