Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 30% to Rs 9,122 crore, beats estimates

ICICI bank, the second largest private bank in India, clocked nearly 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 9,121.9 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, beating Street estimates.  The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 40.2 percent to Rs 17,667 crore from Rs 12,605 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. More here

Yes Bank's net profit drops 45% YoY in January-March on higher provisions