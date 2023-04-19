Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Worst of inflation may be over, economists see prices rising less than 5% in April

The worst of inflation may be well behind India if one goes by economists' estimates. A favourable base effect sharply pulled down Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 5.66 percent in March. An even greater base effect will be at play in April and the inflation print may read a full percentage point lower. More here

India’s population expected to rise for next three decades before starting to decline: UN projections

Moneycontrol News