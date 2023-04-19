 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Worst of inflation may be over, economists see prices rising less than 5% in April

The worst of inflation may be well behind India if one goes by economists' estimates. A favourable base effect sharply pulled down Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 5.66 percent in March. An even greater base effect will be at play in April and the inflation print may read a full percentage point lower. More here

India’s population expected to rise for next three decades before starting to decline: UN projections