A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Worst of inflation may be over, economists see prices rising less than 5% in April

The worst of inflation may be well behind India if one goes by economists' estimates. A favourable base effect sharply pulled down Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 5.66 percent in March. An even greater base effect will be at play in April and the inflation print may read a full percentage point lower. More here

India’s population expected to rise for next three decades before starting to decline: UN projections

As India became the most populous country in the world, UN projections estimate that the country’s population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining. More here

Mankind Pharma IPO shares trade with single-digit premium in grey market

Mankind Pharma shares managed to attract single-digit premium in the grey market on the day of price band announcement and ahead of the IPO launch. The expensive valuations and only offer for sale portion in the IPO may be reasons for low premium, experts said. More here

States’ borrowings via SDL stay low in April as Centre opens interest-free loan spigot

Fundraising by states through state development loans (SDL) has remained lower in April, so far, than the budgeted amount due to heavy borrowings in March and the availability of interest-free loans from the Centre. More here

Maharashtra bans outdoor events from 12-5 pm amid flak over heatstroke deaths in Navi Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on April 19 announced a ban on outdoor events in the state between 12 noon and 5 pm, till the heatwave situation subsides. The decision comes in the aftermath of 13 persons losing their lives after suffering from heatstroke at a government event in Navi Mumbai. More here

Prestige Group registers record sales of Rs 12,930 crore in FY23

Bengaluru-based realtor Prestige Estates registered record sales of Rs 12,930.9 crore last fiscal, up 25 percent over the previous year, with a development of 15.09 million square feet (msf), the company said in a regulatory filing. More here

Apple previews its Delhi retail store ‘Apple Saket’

Although Delhi buys more iPhones than Mumbai, the Apple Store in the national capital is a poorer cousin of the one in the financial hub. Here’s a sneak peek