 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SBI to consider $2 billion fundraising in FY24

State Bank of India (SBI) announced that it would issue senior unsecured notes to raise up to $2 billion for the next financial year. Members of the lender's board are scheduled to meet on April 18 to discuss and consider the same. More here

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs