A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives in India for company's first retail store launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in India after nearly seven years to inaugurate the company's first retail stores that are opening in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming days. "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," Cook said in a tweet. More here

Apple CEO Cook to meet PM Modi amid expansion

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook will meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its deputy IT minister as part of his visit to inaugurate the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country this week, people familiar with the plans said. More here

India will push back on West monopoly over ESG aims, says PM Modi's advisory panel member

India needs to resist efforts by some western ratings companies to push ESG norms on emerging markets even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to zero out green house gas emissions by 2070, a key economic adviser said. More here

ITC @ 400: Patience, payback, and a puff of smoke

Somewhere between despair and dividends, lies ITC. For many years, there were three paths available to someone looking to develop the virtue of stoicism – buying an under-construction flat in Delhi-NCR, becoming a litigant, or investing in ITC. While the first two options still retain their charm, those who went for the third are now finally reaping the rewards. More here

MC Exclusive | ‘We will absolutely meet the surge in demand’: Power minister RK Singh

The government is prepared to meet the surge in electricity demand in the coming weeks, RK Singh, Union minister for power and renewable energy, said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol. More here

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in cases lodged by CBI, ED

A special Delhi court on April 17 extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in the alleged excise scam. More here

Ruthless recovery agents, aggressive loan outreach put spotlight on Bajaj Finance

Incessant calls pitching loans and vicious recovery agents pursuing defaulters are two shady aspects of India’s shadow banks. There have been multiple complaints on social media recently about alleged harassment by representatives from Bajaj Finance and other NBFCs via calls, messages and emails, and particularly about the arm twisting loan recovery methods employed by its agents. More here