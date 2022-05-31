Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Coal issue cannot be resolved sitting in Delhi, Centre should work with states, Coal India: Former coal secretary Anil Swarup

The government needs to engage with states and Coal India more actively to find a long-term resolution for the recurring issue of coal shortage in the power sector, Anil Swarup, former secretary at the coal ministry, told Moneycontrol.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9 in a 'money laundering' case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till June 9, in connection to an alleged money laundering case registered against him.

HUL CEO Sanjiv Mehta’s salary jumps 47% to Rs 22 crore in FY22

Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and MD at Hindustan Unilever (HUL) witnessed a 47 percent jump in his salary in the financial year 2022 to Rs 22 crore as compared to Rs 15 crore paid to him in the last fiscal, according to the company’s annual report.

Centre releases Rs 86,912 crore to states, clears GST compensation dues

The central government has released Rs 86,912 crore to state governments, clearing all the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due to them.

Govt lowers FY22 GDP growth estimate to 8.7% as growth slides to 4.1% in Q4

India's GDP is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter (Q4FY22), data released on May 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Health Ministry releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox. Details here

The Union Health Ministry on May 31 released the guidelines for the management of Monkeypox cases even though no case of the disease has been confirmed in India yet. As per the Health Ministry guidelines, a confirmed case is laboratory confirmed for monkeypox virus by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing.