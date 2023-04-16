 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Top stories running on Moneycontrol compiled to keep you ahead of others.

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India could buy Russian crude past cap if Opec+ cuts boost costs: FM

India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview Saturday in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.”

Read here